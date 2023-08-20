Cardinals Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
The Arizona Cardinals at the moment have the second-worst odds of winning the Super Bowl in the league at +20000.
Cardinals Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC West: +2500
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +20000
Arizona Betting Insights
- Arizona compiled an 8-9-0 record against the spread last season.
- The Cardinals and their opponents combined to hit the over 10 out of 17 times last season.
- Arizona compiled 323.5 yards per game on offense last season (22nd in ), and it ranked 21st defensively with 348.9 yards allowed per game.
- Last season the Cardinals picked up three wins on the road, but just one at home.
- As favorites last season Arizona picked up only one win (1-2), while posting a 3-11 record as the underdog.
- The Cardinals were 3-9 in the NFC, including 1-5 in the NFC West.
Cardinals Impact Players
- In 13 games last year, James Conner ran for 782 yards (60.2 per game) and seven touchdowns.
- Also, Conner had 46 catches for 300 yards and one touchdown.
- Marquise Brown had 67 receptions for 709 yards (59.1 per game) and three touchdowns in 12 games.
- In the passing game a season ago, Zach Ertz scored four TDs, hauling in 47 balls for 406 yards (40.6 per game).
- Greg Dortch had 52 receptions for 467 yards (29.2 per game) and two touchdowns in 16 games.
- Isaiah Simmons collected two interceptions to go with 99 tackles, 5.0 TFL, four sacks, and seven passes defended in 17 games last year.
2023-24 Cardinals NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Commanders
|-
|+8000
|2
|September 17
|Giants
|-
|+6600
|3
|September 24
|Cowboys
|-
|+1500
|4
|October 1
|@ 49ers
|-
|+1000
|5
|October 8
|Bengals
|-
|+1100
|6
|October 15
|@ Rams
|-
|+8000
|7
|October 22
|@ Seahawks
|-
|+3500
|8
|October 29
|Ravens
|-
|+1800
|9
|November 5
|@ Browns
|-
|+3500
|10
|November 12
|Falcons
|-
|+8000
|11
|November 19
|@ Texans
|-
|+20000
|12
|November 26
|Rams
|-
|+8000
|13
|December 3
|@ Steelers
|-
|+6000
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|15
|December 17
|49ers
|-
|+1000
|16
|December 24
|@ Bears
|-
|+6000
|17
|December 31
|@ Eagles
|-
|+800
|18
|January 7
|Seahawks
|-
|+3500
Odds are current as of August 20 at 5:18 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
