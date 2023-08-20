The Phoenix Mercury (9-22) have just one player currently listed on the injury report as they ready to meet the Indiana Fever (8-24) on Sunday, August 20 at Footprint Center, with the opening tip at 6:00 PM ET.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

The Mercury's most recent game on Friday ended in an 85-63 loss to the Liberty.

Rep your team with officially licensed Mercury gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Phoenix Mercury Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Skylar Diggins-Smith Out Personal - - -

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel. Sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Indiana Fever Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG NaLyssa Smith Out Foot 14.6 9.2 1.4

Mercury vs. Fever Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: AZFamily

AZFamily Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Arena: Footprint Center

Use our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Mercury Player Leaders

Brittney Griner is the Mercury's top scorer (17.9 points per game), and she puts up 2.1 assists and 7 rebounds.

Diana Taurasi is putting up 17 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest, making 41.4% of her shots from the field and 35.4% from beyond the arc, with 2.7 triples per contest (fourth in WNBA).

Moriah Jefferson gives the Mercury 9.1 points, 1.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. She also averages 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Sophie Cunningham is posting 11.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2 assists per contest, making 42.6% of her shots from the floor and 35.3% from beyond the arc, with 2 triples per contest.

Brianna Turner is averaging a team-best 6.2 rebounds per game. And she is delivering 3.7 points and 1.4 assists, making 69.2% of her shots from the floor.

Mercury vs. Fever Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Fever -2.5 160.5

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Fever or Mercury with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.