Alek Thomas vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 21
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 4:25 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Alek Thomas and his .438 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (154 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Texas Rangers and Jordan Montgomery on August 21 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) against the Padres.
Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Rangers Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)
Alek Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas is batting .244 with 14 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 12 walks.
- In 51.9% of his games this season (42 of 81), Thomas has picked up at least one hit, and in 16 of those games (19.8%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a long ball in 8.6% of his games this year, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Thomas has had at least one RBI in 24.7% of his games this year (20 of 81), with two or more RBI three times (3.7%).
- He has scored in 37.0% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 8.6%.
Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|44
|.282
|AVG
|.216
|.319
|OBP
|.256
|.491
|SLG
|.351
|13
|XBH
|12
|3
|HR
|4
|13
|RBI
|10
|24/5
|K/BB
|39/7
|2
|SB
|5
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.03).
- Rangers pitchers combine to surrender 137 home runs (1.1 per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
- Montgomery makes the start for the Rangers, his 25th of the season. He is 8-10 with a 3.30 ERA and 128 strikeouts through 139 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
- The 30-year-old ranks 14th in ERA (3.30), 34th in WHIP (1.237), and 37th in K/9 (8.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
