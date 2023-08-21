Carlos Alcaraz 2023 US Open Odds
Carlos Alcaraz enters the US Open in New York, New York after falling just short at the Western & Southern Open, dropping the final to Novak Djokovic. Alcaraz's opening match is against Dominik Koepfer (in the round of 128). At +175, Alcaraz has the second-best odds to win this tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.
Find all the latest odds for the 2023 US Open and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.
Alcaraz at the 2023 US Open
- Next Round: Round of 128
- Tournament Dates: August 21 - September 10
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
- Location: New York, New York
- Court Surface: Hard
Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!
Alcaraz's Next Match
In his opening match at the US Open, Alcaraz will face Koepfer on Monday, August 28 at 11:00 AM ET in the round of 128.
Alcaraz is listed at -5000 to win his next contest versus Koepfer. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.
Carlos Alcaraz Grand Slam Odds
- US Open odds to win: +175
Want to bet on Alcaraz? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!
Alcaraz Stats
- Alcaraz is coming off a loss in the finals at the Western & Southern Open, at the hands of No. 2-ranked Djokovic, 7-5, 6-7, 6-7.
- Alcaraz is 65-9 over the past year, with seven tournament wins.
- On hard courts over the past year, Alcaraz has gone 28-6 and has won a pair of titles.
- Alcaraz has played 25.7 games per match in his 74 matches over the past 12 months across all court types.
- In his 34 matches on a hard surface over the past 12 months, Alcaraz has averaged 26.3 games.
- Alcaraz, over the past year, has won 83.6% of his service games and 33.6% of his return games.
- When it comes to serve/return winning percentages on hard courts over the past 12 months, Alcaraz has won 82.3% of his games on serve and 30.8% on return.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.