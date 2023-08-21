Caroline Dolehide, off a loss in the round of 128 of the Wimbledon (to Daria Kasatkina) in her most recent tournament, will open the US Open in New York, New York against Clara Burel in the round of 128. Dolehide has +50000 odds to be crowned champion at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

Dolehide at the 2023 US Open

Next Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Tournament Dates: August 21 - September 10

August 21 - September 10 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Dolehide's Next Match

In her opening match at the US Open, on Monday, August 28 (at 11:00 AM ET) in the round of 128, Dolehide will play Burel.

Caroline Dolehide Grand Slam Odds

US Open odds to win: +50000

Dolehide Stats

In her previous tournament, the Wimbledon, Dolehide was eliminated in the Round of 128 by No. 10-ranked Kasatkina, 1-6, 4-6.

Dolehide is 11-12 over the past year, with zero tournament wins.

Dolehide is 9-7 on hard courts over the past year.

Dolehide has played 21.5 games per match in her 23 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces.

Dolehide, in 16 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, has played 20.9 games per match and won 52.7% of them.

As far as serve/return winning percentages over the past year, Dolehide has won 67.3% of her games on serve, and 25.7% on return.

As far as serve/return winning percentages on hard courts over the past year, Dolehide has won 75.4% of her games on serve and 21.1% on return.

