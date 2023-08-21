Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers meet Tommy Pham and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on Monday at 9:40 PM ET, in the first game of a two-game series.

The favored Rangers have -160 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Diamondbacks, who are listed at +135. The matchup's over/under is set at 9.5 runs.

Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Odds & Info

Date: Monday, August 21, 2023

Monday, August 21, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ARID

ARID Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rangers -160 +135 9.5 +100 -120 - - -

Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have posted a mark of 4-2.

When it comes to the over/under, the Diamondbacks and their foes are 5-4-1 in their previous 10 contests.

The Diamondbacks have had a spread set in one of their past 10 games, and they have not covered the spread each time.

Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats

The Diamondbacks have come away with 31 wins in the 67 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Arizona has a record of 8-10, a 44.4% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +135 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Diamondbacks have a 42.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

So far this season, Arizona and its opponents have hit the over in 53 of its 125 games with a total.

The Diamondbacks are 6-5-0 against the spread in their 11 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Diamondbacks Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 30-31 34-30 23-25 41-36 44-43 20-18

