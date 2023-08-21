The Texas Rangers and Arizona Diamondbacks will send Jordan Montgomery and Joe Mantiply, respectively, out for the start when the two squads face off on Monday at Chase Field, at 9:40 PM ET.

Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Game Info:

Date: Monday, August 21, 2023

Monday, August 21, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: ARID

ARID Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks rank 19th in Major League Baseball with 139 home runs.

Fueled by 391 extra-base hits, Arizona ranks 10th in MLB with a .420 slugging percentage this season.

The Diamondbacks have a team batting average of .254 this season, which ranks 10th among MLB teams.

Arizona ranks 11th in the majors with 587 total runs scored this season.

The Diamondbacks have the 11th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.324).

The Diamondbacks are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking third with an average of 7.8 strikeouts per game.

Arizona averages the 22nd-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.4) in the majors this season.

Arizona has pitched to a 4.63 ERA this season, which ranks 23rd in baseball.

The Diamondbacks have a combined WHIP of 1.341 as a pitching staff, which ranks 20th in MLB.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

Mantiply heads to the mound for the Diamondbacks to make his second start of the season, seeking his second win.

The left-hander last pitched on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, throwing scoreless two-thirds of an inning of relief without allowing a hit.

He has kept opponents from scoring an earned run in two straight appearances.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 8/16/2023 Rockies W 9-7 Away Slade Cecconi Austin Gomber 8/17/2023 Padres W 3-1 Away Zac Gallen Rich Hill 8/18/2023 Padres L 4-0 Away Brandon Pfaadt Seth Lugo 8/19/2023 Padres W 6-4 Away Merrill Kelly Matt Waldron 8/19/2023 Padres W 8-1 Away Scott McGough Yu Darvish 8/21/2023 Rangers - Home Joe Mantiply Jordan Montgomery 8/22/2023 Rangers - Home Zac Gallen Jon Gray 8/24/2023 Reds - Home Brandon Pfaadt Brandon Williamson 8/25/2023 Reds - Home Merrill Kelly Hunter Greene 8/26/2023 Reds - Home - Graham Ashcraft 8/27/2023 Reds - Home - Andrew Abbott

