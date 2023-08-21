Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Marcus Semien, Christian Walker and others in the Texas Rangers-Arizona Diamondbacks matchup at Chase Field on Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Monday, August 21, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Monday, August 21, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: ARID

ARID Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Walker Stats

Walker has 124 hits with 34 doubles, 28 home runs, 52 walks and 84 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.

He has a .274/.351/.535 slash line so far this year.

Walker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Padres Aug. 19 3-for-4 2 0 1 3 0 at Padres Aug. 19 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 at Padres Aug. 18 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Aug. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rockies Aug. 16 3-for-3 3 2 4 9 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)

Carroll Stats

Corbin Carroll has 24 doubles, six triples, 21 home runs, 46 walks and 60 RBI (119 total hits). He's also swiped 36 bases.

He's slashed .275/.356/.505 so far this year.

Carroll enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .368 with a double, a walk and an RBI.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Padres Aug. 19 3-for-4 1 0 1 3 0 at Padres Aug. 19 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 at Padres Aug. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Aug. 17 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Rockies Aug. 16 2-for-3 1 0 0 2 1

Bet on player props for Christian Walker, Corbin Carroll or other Diamondbacks players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Jordan Montgomery Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Montgomery Stats

The Rangers will send Jordan Montgomery (8-10) to the mound for his 25th start this season.

He's looking to extend his four-game quality start streak.

Montgomery has pitched five or more innings in six straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 24 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 30-year-old ranks 14th in ERA (3.30), 34th in WHIP (1.237), and 37th in K/9 (8.3).

Montgomery Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Angels Aug. 15 6.0 6 1 1 9 0 at Athletics Aug. 9 6.0 7 2 2 5 1 vs. Marlins Aug. 4 6.0 6 2 2 6 1 vs. Cubs Jul. 28 6.0 5 3 3 3 4 at Cubs Jul. 23 6.0 6 7 5 4 2

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Jordan Montgomery's player props with BetMGM.

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Semien Stats

Semien has 30 doubles, four triples, 19 home runs, 57 walks and 79 RBI (142 total hits). He has stolen 12 bases.

He's slashed .277/.348/.462 on the year.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers Aug. 20 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers Aug. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Aug. 18 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 1 vs. Angels Aug. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Angels Aug. 15 1-for-4 1 0 1 3 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has 115 hits with 24 doubles, 30 home runs and 53 walks. He has driven in 92 runs with eight stolen bases.

He's slashing .253/.334/.504 so far this season.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers Aug. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Aug. 18 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 1 vs. Angels Aug. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels Aug. 15 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels Aug. 14 1-for-3 2 1 2 4 0

Bet on player props for Marcus Semien, Adolis García or other Rangers players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.