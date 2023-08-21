Top Player Prop Bets for Diamondbacks vs. Rangers on August 21, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Marcus Semien, Christian Walker and others in the Texas Rangers-Arizona Diamondbacks matchup at Chase Field on Monday at 9:40 PM ET.
Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Game Info
- When: Monday, August 21, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: ARID
MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks
Christian Walker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Walker Stats
- Walker has 124 hits with 34 doubles, 28 home runs, 52 walks and 84 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.
- He has a .274/.351/.535 slash line so far this year.
Walker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Padres
|Aug. 19
|3-for-4
|2
|0
|1
|3
|0
|at Padres
|Aug. 19
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Padres
|Aug. 18
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Padres
|Aug. 17
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rockies
|Aug. 16
|3-for-3
|3
|2
|4
|9
|0
Corbin Carroll Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)
Carroll Stats
- Corbin Carroll has 24 doubles, six triples, 21 home runs, 46 walks and 60 RBI (119 total hits). He's also swiped 36 bases.
- He's slashed .275/.356/.505 so far this year.
- Carroll enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .368 with a double, a walk and an RBI.
Carroll Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Padres
|Aug. 19
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|at Padres
|Aug. 19
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Padres
|Aug. 18
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Padres
|Aug. 17
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rockies
|Aug. 16
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers
Jordan Montgomery Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -130)
Montgomery Stats
- The Rangers will send Jordan Montgomery (8-10) to the mound for his 25th start this season.
- He's looking to extend his four-game quality start streak.
- Montgomery has pitched five or more innings in six straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- In 24 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.
- Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 30-year-old ranks 14th in ERA (3.30), 34th in WHIP (1.237), and 37th in K/9 (8.3).
Montgomery Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Angels
|Aug. 15
|6.0
|6
|1
|1
|9
|0
|at Athletics
|Aug. 9
|6.0
|7
|2
|2
|5
|1
|vs. Marlins
|Aug. 4
|6.0
|6
|2
|2
|6
|1
|vs. Cubs
|Jul. 28
|6.0
|5
|3
|3
|3
|4
|at Cubs
|Jul. 23
|6.0
|6
|7
|5
|4
|2
Marcus Semien Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Semien Stats
- Semien has 30 doubles, four triples, 19 home runs, 57 walks and 79 RBI (142 total hits). He has stolen 12 bases.
- He's slashed .277/.348/.462 on the year.
Semien Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Brewers
|Aug. 20
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Aug. 19
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Aug. 18
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|vs. Angels
|Aug. 16
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Angels
|Aug. 15
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
Adolis García Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Garcia Stats
- Adolis Garcia has 115 hits with 24 doubles, 30 home runs and 53 walks. He has driven in 92 runs with eight stolen bases.
- He's slashing .253/.334/.504 so far this season.
Garcia Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Brewers
|Aug. 19
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Aug. 18
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Angels
|Aug. 16
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Angels
|Aug. 15
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Angels
|Aug. 14
|1-for-3
|2
|1
|2
|4
|0
