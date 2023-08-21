Evan Longoria vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 21
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 4:24 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Evan Longoria returns to action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus Jordan Montgomery and the Texas RangersAugust 21 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on July 25 against the Cardinals) he went 1-for-3.
Evan Longoria Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Rangers Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Evan Longoria At The Plate
- Longoria is batting .238 with nine doubles, 11 home runs and 16 walks.
- Longoria has picked up a hit in 50.0% of his 54 games this year, with multiple hits in 16.7% of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 20.4% of his games this year, and 6.2% of his chances at the plate.
- In 31.5% of his games this year, Longoria has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 38.9% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (5.6%).
Evan Longoria Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|28
|.276
|AVG
|.202
|.313
|OBP
|.295
|.605
|SLG
|.405
|11
|XBH
|9
|7
|HR
|4
|15
|RBI
|9
|28/5
|K/BB
|30/11
|0
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Rangers have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.03).
- The Rangers give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (137 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Rangers will send Montgomery (8-10) out for his 25th start of the season. He is 8-10 with a 3.30 ERA and 128 strikeouts in 139 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the left-hander went six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
- The 30-year-old's 3.30 ERA ranks 14th, 1.237 WHIP ranks 34th, and 8.3 K/9 ranks 37th among qualifying pitchers this season.
