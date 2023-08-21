Evan Longoria returns to action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus Jordan Montgomery and the Texas RangersAugust 21 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on July 25 against the Cardinals) he went 1-for-3.

Evan Longoria Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Stadium: Chase Field

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Evan Longoria At The Plate

Longoria is batting .238 with nine doubles, 11 home runs and 16 walks.

Longoria has picked up a hit in 50.0% of his 54 games this year, with multiple hits in 16.7% of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 20.4% of his games this year, and 6.2% of his chances at the plate.

In 31.5% of his games this year, Longoria has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 38.9% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (5.6%).

Evan Longoria Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 28 .276 AVG .202 .313 OBP .295 .605 SLG .405 11 XBH 9 7 HR 4 15 RBI 9 28/5 K/BB 30/11 0 SB 0

