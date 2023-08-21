Gabriel Moreno -- hitting .333 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Texas Rangers, with Jordan Montgomery on the mound, on August 21 at 9:40 PM ET.

He racked up five RBI (going 2-for-5 with a home run) in his previous game against the Padres.

Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Stadium: Chase Field

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Discover More About This Game

Gabriel Moreno At The Plate

Moreno is hitting .276 with 12 doubles, five home runs and 16 walks.

In 44 of 75 games this season (58.7%) Moreno has picked up a hit, and in 20 of those games he had more than one (26.7%).

He has gone deep in 6.7% of his games in 2023, and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.

Moreno has picked up an RBI in 25 games this season (33.3%), with more than one RBI in five of those contests (6.7%).

He has scored at least once 18 times this season (24.0%), including one multi-run game.

Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 36 .302 AVG .252 .344 OBP .292 .345 SLG .425 5 XBH 12 0 HR 5 12 RBI 23 25/9 K/BB 29/7 3 SB 1

Rangers Pitching Rankings