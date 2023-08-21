Gabriel Moreno vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 21
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 5:33 AM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Gabriel Moreno -- hitting .333 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Texas Rangers, with Jordan Montgomery on the mound, on August 21 at 9:40 PM ET.
He racked up five RBI (going 2-for-5 with a home run) in his previous game against the Padres.
Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Rangers Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Discover More About This Game
Gabriel Moreno At The Plate
- Moreno is hitting .276 with 12 doubles, five home runs and 16 walks.
- In 44 of 75 games this season (58.7%) Moreno has picked up a hit, and in 20 of those games he had more than one (26.7%).
- He has gone deep in 6.7% of his games in 2023, and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Moreno has picked up an RBI in 25 games this season (33.3%), with more than one RBI in five of those contests (6.7%).
- He has scored at least once 18 times this season (24.0%), including one multi-run game.
Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|36
|.302
|AVG
|.252
|.344
|OBP
|.292
|.345
|SLG
|.425
|5
|XBH
|12
|0
|HR
|5
|12
|RBI
|23
|25/9
|K/BB
|29/7
|3
|SB
|1
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 24th in the league.
- The Rangers have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.03).
- The Rangers give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (137 total, 1.1 per game).
- Montgomery gets the start for the Rangers, his 25th of the season. He is 8-10 with a 3.30 ERA and 128 strikeouts in 139 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's last appearance came on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
- The 30-year-old's 3.30 ERA ranks 14th, 1.237 WHIP ranks 34th, and 8.3 K/9 ranks 37th among qualifying pitchers this season.
