Geraldo Perdomo vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 21
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 5:33 AM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Geraldo Perdomo (.310 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 54 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Jordan Montgomery and the Texas Rangers at Chase Field, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Padres.
Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate
- Perdomo is hitting .265 with 18 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 48 walks.
- Perdomo has reached base via a hit in 56 games this season (of 103 played), and had multiple hits in 26 of those games.
- He has homered in 5.8% of his games in 2023 (six of 103), and 1.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Perdomo has picked up an RBI in 26.2% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 7.8% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 43 of 103 games this season, and more than once 8 times.
Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|51
|.231
|AVG
|.297
|.337
|OBP
|.391
|.372
|SLG
|.418
|14
|XBH
|13
|3
|HR
|3
|16
|RBI
|23
|35/24
|K/BB
|29/24
|7
|SB
|6
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers' 4.03 team ERA ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (137 total, 1.1 per game).
- Montgomery (8-10) gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his 25th start of the season. He's put together a 3.30 ERA in 139 2/3 innings pitched, with 128 strikeouts.
- The lefty's most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old's 3.30 ERA ranks 14th, 1.237 WHIP ranks 34th, and 8.3 K/9 ranks 37th.
