Ketel Marte vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 21
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 5:33 AM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Ketel Marte -- with an on-base percentage of .267 in his past 10 games, 84 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Texas Rangers, with Jordan Montgomery on the hill, on August 21 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Padres.
Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Rangers Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Ketel Marte At The Plate
- Marte has 19 doubles, seven triples, 19 home runs and 52 walks while hitting .271.
- He ranks 45th in batting average, 33rd in on base percentage, and 38th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB play.
- In 70.7% of his 116 games this season, Marte has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 31 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 15.5% of his games this season, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Marte has picked up an RBI in 39 games this year (33.6%), with two or more RBI in 16 of those contests (13.8%).
- He has scored in 57 games this season (49.1%), including multiple runs in 17 games.
Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|61
|.292
|AVG
|.253
|.366
|OBP
|.338
|.469
|SLG
|.473
|20
|XBH
|25
|7
|HR
|12
|22
|RBI
|40
|34/23
|K/BB
|49/29
|3
|SB
|3
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 24th in the league.
- The Rangers' 4.03 team ERA ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (137 total, 1.1 per game).
- Montgomery (8-10) gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his 25th start of the season. He's put together a 3.30 ERA in 139 2/3 innings pitched, with 128 strikeouts.
- The left-hander's most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
- The 30-year-old ranks 14th in ERA (3.30), 34th in WHIP (1.237), and 37th in K/9 (8.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
