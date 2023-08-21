Lourdes Gurriel Jr., with a slugging percentage of .361 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Texas Rangers, with Jordan Montgomery on the mound, August 21 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Padres.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023

Monday, August 21, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Lourdes Gurriel Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate

Gurriel is batting .257 with 26 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 24 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 72nd, his on-base percentage ranks 114th, and he is 45th in the league in slugging.

In 66.4% of his games this season (73 of 110), Gurriel has picked up at least one hit, and in 26 of those games (23.6%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a home run in 16.4% of his games in 2023, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.

Gurriel has an RBI in 41 of 110 games this year, with multiple RBI in 15 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 38 of 110 games this season, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 56 .250 AVG .263 .307 OBP .303 .495 SLG .438 26 XBH 21 10 HR 9 34 RBI 31 43/15 K/BB 33/9 3 SB 1

Rangers Pitching Rankings