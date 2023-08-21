Nick Ahmed vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 21
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 5:34 AM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
After going 2-for-4 in his most recent game, Nick Ahmed and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Texas Rangers (who will hand the ball to Jordan Montgomery) at 9:40 PM ET on Monday.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last appearance against the Padres.
Nick Ahmed Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Rangers Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Nick Ahmed At The Plate
- Ahmed is batting .233 with 10 doubles, a triple, two home runs and nine walks.
- Ahmed enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .333.
- In 32 of 60 games this season (53.3%) Ahmed has had a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (13.3%).
- In 60 games played this year, he has homered in just two of them.
- Ahmed has had an RBI in 11 games this year (18.3%), including five multi-RBI outings (8.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least one run 12 times this year (20.0%), including one multi-run game.
Nick Ahmed Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|31
|.278
|AVG
|.196
|.337
|OBP
|.212
|.367
|SLG
|.309
|5
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|11
|15/7
|K/BB
|30/2
|3
|SB
|2
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 24th in the league.
- The Rangers have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.03).
- The Rangers give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (137 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Rangers are sending Montgomery (8-10) to the mound to make his 25th start of the season. He is 8-10 with a 3.30 ERA and 128 strikeouts in 139 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, the left-hander went six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks 14th in ERA (3.30), 34th in WHIP (1.237), and 37th in K/9 (8.3) among qualifying pitchers.
