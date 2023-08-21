Robin Montgomery meets Eva Lys to begin play in the US Open in New York, New York (in the round of 128). In her most recent tournament (the Wimbledon), she was knocked out by Greet Minnen in the qualification round 2. Montgomery's odds are +50000 to take home the trophy from USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

Montgomery at the 2023 US Open

Next Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Tournament Dates: August 21 - September 10

August 21 - September 10 Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Montgomery's Next Match

In her opening match at the US Open, Montgomery will face Lys on Tuesday, August 29 at 4:15 PM ET in the round of 128.

Robin Montgomery Grand Slam Odds

US Open odds to win: +50000

Montgomery Stats

In her last match, Montgomery came up short 4-6, 6-7 versus Minnen in the qualifying round of the Wimbledon.

Montgomery is 7-8 over the past 12 months, with no tournament wins.

Montgomery is 6-5 on hard courts over the past year.

In her 15 matches over the past 12 months, across all court surfaces, Montgomery has averaged 21.5 games.

In her 11 matches on a hard surface over the past 12 months, Montgomery has averaged 22.3 games.

Montgomery, over the past year, has won 65.3% of her service games and 27.3% of her return games.

Montgomery has won 23.9% of her return games on hard courts over the past 12 months. Meanwhile, she has claimed 69.6% of her service games during that timeframe.

