Tommy Pham -- with a slugging percentage of .667 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Texas Rangers, with Jordan Montgomery on the mound, on August 21 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-5 with a double against the Padres.

Tommy Pham Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Tommy Pham At The Plate

Pham is hitting .262 with 18 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 33 walks.

Pham enters this game on a 11-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .286 with two homers.

Pham has had a hit in 50 of 90 games this year (55.6%), including multiple hits 20 times (22.2%).

Looking at the 90 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 12 of them (13.3%), and in 4% of his trips to the plate.

In 35.6% of his games this season, Pham has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 28 of 90 games this year, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.

Tommy Pham Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 10 .316 AVG .225 .350 OBP .273 .579 SLG .475 3 XBH 5 1 HR 2 5 RBI 7 3/1 K/BB 14/3 1 SB 2

Rangers Pitching Rankings