Tommy Pham vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 21
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 5:34 AM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Tommy Pham -- with a slugging percentage of .667 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Texas Rangers, with Jordan Montgomery on the mound, on August 21 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-5 with a double against the Padres.
Tommy Pham Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Rangers Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Tommy Pham At The Plate
- Pham is hitting .262 with 18 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 33 walks.
- Pham enters this game on a 11-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .286 with two homers.
- Pham has had a hit in 50 of 90 games this year (55.6%), including multiple hits 20 times (22.2%).
- Looking at the 90 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 12 of them (13.3%), and in 4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 35.6% of his games this season, Pham has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 28 of 90 games this year, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.
Tommy Pham Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|10
|.316
|AVG
|.225
|.350
|OBP
|.273
|.579
|SLG
|.475
|3
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|2
|5
|RBI
|7
|3/1
|K/BB
|14/3
|1
|SB
|2
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Rangers have a 4.03 team ERA that ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (137 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Rangers are sending Montgomery (8-10) to make his 25th start of the season. He is 8-10 with a 3.30 ERA and 128 strikeouts through 139 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks 14th in ERA (3.30), 34th in WHIP (1.237), and 37th in K/9 (8.3) among pitchers who qualify.
