On Tuesday, Alek Thomas (hitting .345 in his past 10 games) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Jon Gray. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Rangers.

Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Rangers Starter: Jon Gray

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Discover More About This Game

Alek Thomas At The Plate

Thomas has 14 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 12 walks while batting .245.

Thomas will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .438 during his last games.

Thomas has gotten at least one hit in 52.4% of his games this season (43 of 82), with more than one hit 16 times (19.5%).

He has hit a home run in 8.5% of his games this season, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.

Thomas has had an RBI in 20 games this year (24.4%), including three multi-RBI outings (3.7%).

In 36.6% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (8.5%).

Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 44 .283 AVG .216 .320 OBP .256 .487 SLG .351 13 XBH 12 3 HR 4 13 RBI 10 25/5 K/BB 39/7 2 SB 5

