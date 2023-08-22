The Arizona Cardinals right now have the second-worst odds of winning the Super Bowl in the NFL at +20000.

Cardinals Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: +3000

+3000 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +20000

Arizona Betting Insights

Arizona went 8-9-0 ATS last season.

The Cardinals and their opponents combined to hit the over 10 out of 17 times last season.

Arizona compiled 323.5 yards per game on offense last season (22nd in ), and it ranked 21st defensively with 348.9 yards allowed per game.

The Cardinals won only one game at home last season, but three on the road.

When favored last season Arizona picked up only one victory (1-2), while posting a 3-11 record as the underdog.

In the NFC West, the Cardinals won only one game (1-5), and in the conference as a whole they went 3-9.

Cardinals Impact Players

On the ground, James Conner had seven touchdowns and 782 yards (60.2 per game) last year.

In the passing game, Conner scored one touchdown, with 46 catches for 300 yards.

Marquise Brown had 67 catches for 709 yards (59.1 per game) and three touchdowns in 12 games.

In 10 games a season ago, Zach Ertz had 47 receptions for 406 yards (40.6 per game) and four touchdowns.

In the passing game, Greg Dortch scored two TDs, catching 52 balls for 467 yards (29.2 per game).

On defense last year, Isaiah Simmons helped set the tone with two interceptions to go with 99 tackles, 5.0 TFL, four sacks, and seven passes defended in 17 games.

Cardinals Player Futures

2023-24 Cardinals NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Commanders - +8000 2 September 17 Giants - +6600 3 September 24 Cowboys - +1500 4 October 1 @ 49ers - +1000 5 October 8 Bengals - +1100 6 October 15 @ Rams - +8000 7 October 22 @ Seahawks - +3500 8 October 29 Ravens - +1800 9 November 5 @ Browns - +3500 10 November 12 Falcons - +8000 11 November 19 @ Texans - +20000 12 November 26 Rams - +8000 13 December 3 @ Steelers - +6000 BYE - - - - 15 December 17 49ers - +1000 16 December 24 @ Bears - +6000 17 December 31 @ Eagles - +800 18 January 7 Seahawks - +3500

