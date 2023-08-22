Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 22
Tuesday's contest between the Texas Rangers (72-53) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (65-61) at Chase Field should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Rangers taking home the win. Game time is at 9:40 PM ET on August 22.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Diamondbacks will send Zac Gallen (13-5) to the mound, while Jon Gray (8-6) will take the ball for the Rangers.
Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Rangers 5, Diamondbacks 4.
Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Rangers
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Read More About This Game
Diamondbacks Performance Insights
- The Diamondbacks have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.
- Arizona and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.
- In their last game with a spread, the Diamondbacks failed to cover.
- This season, the Diamondbacks have been favored 51 times and won 31, or 60.8%, of those games.
- Arizona has a record of 29-15 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -125 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for the Diamondbacks.
- Arizona has scored 591 runs (4.7 per game) this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.60).
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 17
|@ Padres
|W 3-1
|Zac Gallen vs Rich Hill
|August 18
|@ Padres
|L 4-0
|Brandon Pfaadt vs Seth Lugo
|August 19
|@ Padres
|W 6-4
|Merrill Kelly vs Matt Waldron
|August 19
|@ Padres
|W 8-1
|Scott McGough vs Yu Darvish
|August 21
|Rangers
|W 4-3
|Joe Mantiply vs Jordan Montgomery
|August 22
|Rangers
|-
|Zac Gallen vs Jon Gray
|August 24
|Reds
|-
|Brandon Pfaadt vs Brandon Williamson
|August 25
|Reds
|-
|Merrill Kelly vs Hunter Greene
|August 26
|Reds
|-
|TBA vs Graham Ashcraft
|August 27
|Reds
|-
|Slade Cecconi vs Graham Ashcraft
|August 28
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Zac Gallen vs Clayton Kershaw
