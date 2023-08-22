Tuesday's contest between the Texas Rangers (72-53) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (65-61) at Chase Field should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Rangers taking home the win. Game time is at 9:40 PM ET on August 22.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Diamondbacks will send Zac Gallen (13-5) to the mound, while Jon Gray (8-6) will take the ball for the Rangers.

Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Rangers 5, Diamondbacks 4.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

The Diamondbacks have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

Arizona and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.

In their last game with a spread, the Diamondbacks failed to cover.

This season, the Diamondbacks have been favored 51 times and won 31, or 60.8%, of those games.

Arizona has a record of 29-15 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -125 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for the Diamondbacks.

Arizona has scored 591 runs (4.7 per game) this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.

The Diamondbacks have the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.60).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks Schedule