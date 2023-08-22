Christian Walker and Adolis Garcia will be among the stars on display when the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Texas Rangers on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET, at Chase Field.

Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Time: 9:40 PM ET

TV Channel: MLB Network

Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Venue: Chase Field

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 19th in baseball with 140 total home runs.

Arizona is 11th in baseball, slugging .419.

The Diamondbacks have the 11th-ranked batting average in the league (.253).

Arizona ranks 13th in runs scored with 591 (4.7 per game).

The Diamondbacks rank 13th in MLB with a .323 on-base percentage.

Diamondbacks hitters strike out 7.8 times per game, the third-fewest strikeouts in baseball.

The pitching staff for Arizona has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.

Arizona has a 4.60 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Diamondbacks combine for the 20th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.334).

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

Zac Gallen (13-5) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his 27th start of the season. He's put together a 3.17 ERA in 162 2/3 innings pitched, with 168 strikeouts.

In his most recent time out on Friday, the right-hander threw 6 1/3 innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.

Gallen is aiming to claim his fifth straight quality start in this game.

Gallen is seeking his 17th straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.2 frames per appearance on the hill.

He has had six appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 8/17/2023 Padres W 3-1 Away Zac Gallen Rich Hill 8/18/2023 Padres L 4-0 Away Brandon Pfaadt Seth Lugo 8/19/2023 Padres W 6-4 Away Merrill Kelly Matt Waldron 8/19/2023 Padres W 8-1 Away Scott McGough Yu Darvish 8/21/2023 Rangers W 4-3 Home Joe Mantiply Jordan Montgomery 8/22/2023 Rangers - Home Zac Gallen Jon Gray 8/24/2023 Reds - Home Brandon Pfaadt Brandon Williamson 8/25/2023 Reds - Home Merrill Kelly Hunter Greene 8/26/2023 Reds - Home - Graham Ashcraft 8/27/2023 Reds - Home Slade Cecconi Graham Ashcraft 8/28/2023 Dodgers - Away Zac Gallen Clayton Kershaw

