Gabriel Moreno vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 22
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 5:38 AM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Gabriel Moreno and his .515 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Jon Gray and the Texas Rangers at Chase Field, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Rangers.
Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Discover More About This Game
Gabriel Moreno At The Plate
- Moreno has 12 doubles, five home runs and 16 walks while batting .271.
- Moreno has reached base via a hit in 44 games this year (of 76 played), and had multiple hits in 20 of those games.
- In 6.6% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Moreno has driven in a run in 25 games this year (32.9%), including five games with more than one RBI (6.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once 19 times this year (25.0%), including one multi-run game.
Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|36
|.292
|AVG
|.252
|.333
|OBP
|.292
|.333
|SLG
|.425
|5
|XBH
|12
|0
|HR
|5
|12
|RBI
|23
|26/9
|K/BB
|29/7
|3
|SB
|1
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Rangers have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.02).
- Rangers pitchers combine to give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (138 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Rangers will send Gray (8-6) out to make his 23rd start of the season. He is 8-6 with a 3.38 ERA and 106 strikeouts through 127 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Thursday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he tossed seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 31-year-old's 3.38 ERA ranks 15th, 1.175 WHIP ranks 22nd, and 7.5 K/9 ranks 49th.
