The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Gabriel Moreno and his .515 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Jon Gray and the Texas Rangers at Chase Field, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Rangers.

Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Stadium: Chase Field

Rangers Starter: Jon Gray

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Discover More About This Game

Gabriel Moreno At The Plate

Moreno has 12 doubles, five home runs and 16 walks while batting .271.

Moreno has reached base via a hit in 44 games this year (of 76 played), and had multiple hits in 20 of those games.

In 6.6% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.

Moreno has driven in a run in 25 games this year (32.9%), including five games with more than one RBI (6.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once 19 times this year (25.0%), including one multi-run game.

Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 36 .292 AVG .252 .333 OBP .292 .333 SLG .425 5 XBH 12 0 HR 5 12 RBI 23 26/9 K/BB 29/7 3 SB 1

Rangers Pitching Rankings