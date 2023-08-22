The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Geraldo Perdomo and his .520 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Jon Gray and the Texas Rangers at Chase Field, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent game against the Rangers.

Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Rangers Starter: Jon Gray

Jon Gray TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate

Perdomo is hitting .267 with 19 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 48 walks.

In 54.8% of his games this season (57 of 104), Perdomo has picked up at least one hit, and in 26 of those games (25.0%) he recorded more than one.

In 5.8% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 1.6% of his trips to the plate.

Perdomo has had at least one RBI in 26.9% of his games this year (28 of 104), with two or more RBI eight times (7.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 44 games this season (42.3%), including eight multi-run games (7.7%).

Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 51 .236 AVG .297 .341 OBP .391 .382 SLG .418 15 XBH 13 3 HR 3 17 RBI 23 35/24 K/BB 29/24 7 SB 6

Rangers Pitching Rankings