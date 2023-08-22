Geraldo Perdomo vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 22
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 5:36 AM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Geraldo Perdomo and his .520 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Jon Gray and the Texas Rangers at Chase Field, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent game against the Rangers.
Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Looking to place a prop bet on Geraldo Perdomo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate
- Perdomo is hitting .267 with 19 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 48 walks.
- In 54.8% of his games this season (57 of 104), Perdomo has picked up at least one hit, and in 26 of those games (25.0%) he recorded more than one.
- In 5.8% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 1.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Perdomo has had at least one RBI in 26.9% of his games this year (28 of 104), with two or more RBI eight times (7.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 44 games this season (42.3%), including eight multi-run games (7.7%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|51
|.236
|AVG
|.297
|.341
|OBP
|.391
|.382
|SLG
|.418
|15
|XBH
|13
|3
|HR
|3
|17
|RBI
|23
|35/24
|K/BB
|29/24
|7
|SB
|6
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff ranks 24th in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have a 4.02 team ERA that ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Rangers surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (138 total, 1.1 per game).
- Gray (8-6 with a 3.38 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 127 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his 23rd of the season.
- In his last time out on Thursday, the right-hander threw seven innings against the Los Angeles Angels, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 31-year-old's 3.38 ERA ranks 15th, 1.175 WHIP ranks 22nd, and 7.5 K/9 ranks 49th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.