Jace Peterson vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 22
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 5:34 AM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Jace Peterson -- .095 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Texas Rangers, with Jon Gray on the mound, on August 22 at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Rangers.
Jace Peterson Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Jace Peterson At The Plate
- Peterson is batting .213 with seven doubles, two triples, six home runs and 41 walks.
- Peterson has picked up a hit in 49.5% of his 107 games this year, with multiple hits in 10.3% of those games.
- In five games this year, he has hit a home run (4.7%, and 1.6% of his trips to the plate).
- In 17.8% of his games this season, Peterson has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 26 games this year, with multiple runs four times.
Jace Peterson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|9
|.179
|AVG
|.160
|.280
|OBP
|.250
|.279
|SLG
|.160
|7
|XBH
|0
|3
|HR
|0
|13
|RBI
|2
|41/20
|K/BB
|9/2
|8
|SB
|2
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff is 24th in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have a 4.02 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (138 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Rangers are sending Gray (8-6) out to make his 23rd start of the season. He is 8-6 with a 3.38 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 127 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Thursday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he threw seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
- The 31-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (3.38), 22nd in WHIP (1.175), and 49th in K/9 (7.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
