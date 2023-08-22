The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Tommy Pham and his .674 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Jon Gray and the Texas Rangers at Chase Field, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Rangers.

Tommy Pham Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Jon Gray

Jon Gray TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Tommy Pham At The Plate

Pham is batting .261 with 19 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 33 walks.

Pham is batting .261 with two homers during his last games and is on a 12-game hitting streak.

Pham has gotten at least one hit in 56.0% of his games this season (51 of 91), with more than one hit 20 times (22.0%).

In 13.2% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 33 games this year (36.3%), Pham has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (11.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 30.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (11.0%).

Tommy Pham Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 38 .306 AVG .228 .385 OBP .310 .537 SLG .398 13 XBH 12 6 HR 4 17 RBI 17 24/14 K/BB 32/15 3 SB 7

