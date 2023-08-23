A pair of the WNBA's best scorers -- Nneka Ogwumike (sixth, 19.7 points per game) and Brittney Griner (10th, 17.9) -- hit the court when the Los Angeles Sparks (13-18) host the Phoenix Mercury (9-23) on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network and AZFamily.

The matchup has no set line.

Mercury vs. Sparks Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Galen Center in Los Angeles, California TV: CBS Sports Network and AZFamily

Mercury vs. Sparks Score Prediction

Prediction: Sparks 84 Mercury 77

Spread & Total Prediction for Mercury vs. Sparks

Computer Predicted Spread: Los Angeles (-6.2)

Los Angeles (-6.2) Computer Predicted Total: 160.8

Mercury vs. Sparks Spread & Total Insights

Phoenix's record against the spread is 11-20-0.

Phoenix has played 31 games this season, and 13 of them have gone over the total.

Mercury Performance Insights

Offensively, the Mercury are the worst team in the league (77.2 points per game). Defensively, they are seventh (83.4 points conceded per game).

On the glass, Phoenix is worst in the league in rebounds (31 per game). It is fifth in rebounds conceded (34 per game).

In 2023, the Mercury are worst in the league in turnovers committed (15.3 per game) and ninth in turnovers forced (12.5).

In 2023 the Mercury are sixth in the WNBA in 3-point makes (7.1 per game) and third-worst in 3-point percentage (32.2%).

The Mercury give up 7.4 3-pointers per game and concede 35.1% from beyond the arc, ranking sixth and eighth, respectively, in the WNBA.

In 2023, Phoenix has taken 65.6% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 34.4% percent from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 75.0% of Phoenix's buckets have been 2-pointers, and 25.0% have been 3-pointers.

