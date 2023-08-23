Wednesday's WNBA schedule includes Nneka Ogwumike's Los Angeles Sparks (13-18) hosting Brittney Griner and the Phoenix Mercury (9-23) at Galen Center. Game time is 10:00 PM ET.

Los Angeles beat Las Vegas 78-72 in its last game. Layshia Clarendon led the way with 22 points and five assists, followed by Jordin Canada with 20 points and three steals. With a final score of 83-73, Phoenix lost to Indiana the last time out. Sophie Cunningham led the team (18 PTS, 27.3 FG%).

Check out the latest odds on this matchup and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. New to BetMGM? Use our link and promo code GNPLAY for a bonus offer for first-time players!

Sparks vs. Mercury Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Sparks (-450 to win)

Sparks (-450 to win) Who's the underdog?: Mercury (+340 to win)

Mercury (+340 to win) What's the spread?: Sparks (-8.5)

Sparks (-8.5) What's the over/under?: 155.5

155.5 When: Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Galen Center in Los Angeles, California

Galen Center in Los Angeles, California TV: CBS Sports Network and AZFamily

Watch the WNBA live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Mercury Season Stats

The Mercury are the worst team in the WNBA in points scored (77.2 per game) and seventh in points allowed (83.4).

In 2023, Phoenix is worst in the league in rebounds (31.0 per game) and fifth in rebounds allowed (34.0).

At 19.3 assists per game, the Mercury are sixth in the WNBA.

Phoenix is the worst squad in the league in turnovers per game (15.3) and third-worst in turnovers forced (12.5).

Beyond the arc, the Mercury are sixth in the WNBA in 3-pointers made per game (7.1). They are third-worst in 3-point percentage at 32.2%.

Giving up 7.4 3-pointers per game and conceding 35.1% from downtown, Phoenix is sixth and eighth in the WNBA, respectively, in those categories.

Ready to put your picks to the test? Use code GNPLAY at this link to get a bonus offer for new players at BetMGM.

Mercury Home/Away Splits

The Mercury average 79.5 points per game at home, 5.0 more than on the road (74.5). Defensively they give up 79.7 per game, 8.0 fewer points than away (87.7).

At home Phoenix pulls down 32.1 rebounds per game, 2.3 more than on the road (29.8). It gives up 32.6 rebounds per game at home, 3.0 fewer than on the road (35.6).

The Mercury pick up 0.7 more assists per game at home (19.6) than away (18.9).

This year Phoenix is committing more turnovers at home (15.5 per game) than on the road (15.1). And it is forcing fewer turnovers at home (12.0) than away (13.1).

At home the Mercury make 7.2 treys per game, 0.3 more than on the road (6.9). They shoot 32.7% from beyond the arc at home, 1% higher than away (31.7%).

This season Phoenix is conceding fewer 3-pointers at home (6.8 per game) than on the road (8.2). The team also allows a lower 3-point percentage at home (33.6%) than away (36.5%).

Mercury Moneyline and ATS Records

The Mercury have won six, or 25%, of the 24 games they've played as underdogs this season.

The Mercury have not won as an underdog of +340 or more on the moneyline this season in six such games.

Against the spread, Phoenix is 11-20-0 this year.

As a 8.5-point underdog or more, Phoenix has one win ATS (1-6) this year.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 22.7% chance of a victory for the Mercury.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.