On Thursday, Alek Thomas (batting .333 in his past 10 games) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Williamson. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Rangers.

Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Brandon Williamson TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Discover More About This Game

Alek Thomas At The Plate

Thomas is hitting .243 with 14 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 14 walks.

Thomas has picked up a hit in 51.8% of his 83 games this season, with at least two hits in 19.3% of those games.

He has hit a home run in 8.4% of his games this season, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 24.1% of his games this season, Thomas has tallied at least one RBI. In three of those games (3.6%) he recorded two or more RBI.

He has scored in 36.1% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 8.4%.

Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 44 .278 AVG .216 .325 OBP .256 .478 SLG .351 13 XBH 12 3 HR 4 13 RBI 10 26/7 K/BB 39/7 2 SB 5

