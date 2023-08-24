Alek Thomas vs. Reds Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 24
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 5:24 AM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
On Thursday, Alek Thomas (batting .333 in his past 10 games) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Williamson. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Rangers.
Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Alek Thomas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Alek Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas is hitting .243 with 14 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 14 walks.
- Thomas has picked up a hit in 51.8% of his 83 games this season, with at least two hits in 19.3% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 8.4% of his games this season, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 24.1% of his games this season, Thomas has tallied at least one RBI. In three of those games (3.6%) he recorded two or more RBI.
- He has scored in 36.1% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 8.4%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|44
|.278
|AVG
|.216
|.325
|OBP
|.256
|.478
|SLG
|.351
|13
|XBH
|12
|3
|HR
|4
|13
|RBI
|10
|26/7
|K/BB
|39/7
|2
|SB
|5
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Reds have a 4.72 team ERA that ranks 25th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Reds surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (180 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Reds are sending Williamson (4-3) to make his 18th start of the season. He is 4-3 with a 4.36 ERA and 76 strikeouts through 86 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's most recent time out came on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.36, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .237 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.