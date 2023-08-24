At +20000, the Arizona Cardinals have the second-worst odds of winning the Super Bowl as of August 24.

Cardinals Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: +3000

+3000 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +20000

Arizona Betting Insights

Arizona compiled an 8-9-0 record against the spread last season.

Cardinals games hit the over 10 out of 17 times last season.

Arizona ranked 22nd in total offense (323.5 yards per game) and 21st in total defense (348.9 yards allowed per game) last year.

The Cardinals won only one game at home last year, but three on the road.

When favored last season Arizona picked up only one victory (1-2), while posting a 3-11 record as the underdog.

In the NFC West, the Cardinals won just one game (1-5), and in the conference overall they went 3-9.

Cardinals Impact Players

In 13 games last year, James Conner rushed for 782 yards (60.2 per game) and seven touchdowns.

In the passing game, Conner scored one touchdown, with 46 receptions for 300 yards.

In the passing game, Marquise Brown scored three TDs, catching 67 balls for 709 yards (59.1 per game).

In the passing game a season ago, Zach Ertz scored four TDs, catching 47 balls for 406 yards (40.6 per game).

Greg Dortch had 52 receptions for 467 yards (29.2 per game) and two touchdowns in 16 games.

Isaiah Simmons had two interceptions to go with 99 tackles, 5.0 TFL, four sacks, and seven passes defended last year.

Cardinals Player Futures

2023-24 Cardinals NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Commanders - +8000 2 September 17 Giants - +6600 3 September 24 Cowboys - +1500 4 October 1 @ 49ers - +1000 5 October 8 Bengals - +1100 6 October 15 @ Rams - +8000 7 October 22 @ Seahawks - +3500 8 October 29 Ravens - +1800 9 November 5 @ Browns - +3500 10 November 12 Falcons - +8000 11 November 19 @ Texans - +20000 12 November 26 Rams - +8000 13 December 3 @ Steelers - +6000 BYE - - - - 15 December 17 49ers - +1000 16 December 24 @ Bears - +6000 17 December 31 @ Eagles - +800 18 January 7 Seahawks - +3500

