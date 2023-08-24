On Thursday, Christian Walker (.409 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 62 points above season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Williamson. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rangers.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Brandon Williamson TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Christian Walker At The Plate

Walker leads Arizona in slugging percentage (.528) and total hits (125) this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 44th, his on-base percentage ranks 39th, and he is ninth in the league in slugging.

Walker has reached base via a hit in 78 games this season (of 123 played), and had multiple hits in 35 of those games.

He has hit a home run in 25 games this season (20.3%), homering in 5.4% of his trips to the dish.

Walker has had at least one RBI in 40.7% of his games this year (50 of 123), with two or more RBI 19 times (15.4%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.

In 57 of 123 games this year, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 63 .275 AVG .269 .352 OBP .343 .550 SLG .508 32 XBH 30 14 HR 14 38 RBI 46 50/25 K/BB 52/27 3 SB 5

