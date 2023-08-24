Corbin Carroll -- with a slugging percentage of .412 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Brandon Williamson on the hill, on August 24 at 9:40 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) in his most recent game against the Rangers.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Stadium: Chase Field

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Explore More About This Game

Corbin Carroll At The Plate

Carroll leads Arizona with an OBP of .356 this season while batting .278 with 46 walks and 88 runs scored.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 29th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 28th and he is 21st in slugging.

Carroll has recorded a hit in 79 of 120 games this year (65.8%), including 33 multi-hit games (27.5%).

In 20 games this season, he has gone deep (16.7%, and 4.2% of his trips to the plate).

Carroll has had an RBI in 42 games this season (35.0%), including 15 multi-RBI outings (12.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 64 times this season (53.3%), including 20 games with multiple runs (16.7%).

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 61 GP 59 .266 AVG .289 .336 OBP .376 .486 SLG .523 24 XBH 27 10 HR 11 31 RBI 30 48/20 K/BB 50/26 13 SB 24

Reds Pitching Rankings