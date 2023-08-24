Thursday's contest between the Arizona Diamondbacks (66-61) and the Cincinnati Reds (67-61) at Chase Field has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Diamondbacks securing the victory. Game time is at 9:40 PM ET on August 24.

The probable pitchers are Merrill Kelly (10-5) for the Diamondbacks and Brandon Williamson (4-3) for the Reds.

Diamondbacks vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, August 24, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Thursday, August 24, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Diamondbacks vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Diamondbacks 5, Reds 4.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

The Diamondbacks have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

The Diamondbacks did not cover its most recent game with a spread.

This season, the Diamondbacks have won 32 out of the 52 games, or 61.5%, in which they've been favored.

Arizona has entered 14 games this season favored by -165 or more and is 11-3 in those contests.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for the Diamondbacks.

Arizona has scored the 13th-most runs in the majors this season with 597 (4.7 per game).

The Diamondbacks have a 4.58 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.

