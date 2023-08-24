Evan Longoria vs. Reds Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 24
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 5:24 AM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Evan Longoria (.286 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starter Brandon Williamson and the Cincinnati Reds at Chase Field, Thursday at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Rangers.
Evan Longoria Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Evan Longoria At The Plate
- Longoria has nine doubles, 11 home runs and 16 walks while hitting .239.
- Longoria has gotten at least one hit in 50.9% of his games this year (28 of 55), with at least two hits nine times (16.4%).
- Looking at the 55 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 11 of them (20.0%), and in 6.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 17 games this year (30.9%), Longoria has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (9.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 38.2% of his games this year (21 of 55), he has scored, and in three of those games (5.5%) he has scored more than once.
Evan Longoria Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|28
|.278
|AVG
|.202
|.314
|OBP
|.295
|.595
|SLG
|.405
|11
|XBH
|9
|7
|HR
|4
|15
|RBI
|9
|29/5
|K/BB
|30/11
|0
|SB
|0
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks 19th in the league.
- The Reds have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.72).
- The Reds surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (180 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Reds are sending Williamson (4-3) to the mound to make his 18th start of the season. He is 4-3 with a 4.36 ERA and 76 strikeouts through 86 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the lefty threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed a 4.36 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .237 to opposing hitters.
