The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Evan Longoria (.286 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starter Brandon Williamson and the Cincinnati Reds at Chase Field, Thursday at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Rangers.

Evan Longoria Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Brandon Williamson TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Evan Longoria At The Plate

Longoria has nine doubles, 11 home runs and 16 walks while hitting .239.

Longoria has gotten at least one hit in 50.9% of his games this year (28 of 55), with at least two hits nine times (16.4%).

Looking at the 55 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 11 of them (20.0%), and in 6.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 17 games this year (30.9%), Longoria has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (9.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 38.2% of his games this year (21 of 55), he has scored, and in three of those games (5.5%) he has scored more than once.

Evan Longoria Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 28 .278 AVG .202 .314 OBP .295 .595 SLG .405 11 XBH 9 7 HR 4 15 RBI 9 29/5 K/BB 30/11 0 SB 0

Reds Pitching Rankings