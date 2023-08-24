Ketel Marte -- with an on-base percentage of .267 in his past 10 games, 86 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Cincinnati Reds, with Brandon Williamson on the hill, on August 24 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Rangers.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Thursday, August 24, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson

Brandon Williamson TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Ketel Marte At The Plate

Marte has an OPS of .829, fueled by an OBP of .353 and a team-best slugging percentage of .476 this season.

He ranks 41st in batting average, 31st in on base percentage, and 33rd in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.

Marte has picked up a hit in 71.2% of his 118 games this year, with more than one hit in 27.1% of them.

He has hit a long ball in 16.1% of his games in 2023, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.

Marte has picked up an RBI in 33.9% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 13.6% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in six contests.

He has scored at least once 58 times this season (49.2%), including 18 games with multiple runs (15.3%).

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 61 .295 AVG .253 .369 OBP .338 .479 SLG .473 21 XBH 25 8 HR 12 23 RBI 40 38/24 K/BB 49/29 3 SB 3

Reds Pitching Rankings