Ketel Marte vs. Reds Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 24
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 5:24 AM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Ketel Marte -- with an on-base percentage of .267 in his past 10 games, 86 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Cincinnati Reds, with Brandon Williamson on the hill, on August 24 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Rangers.
Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Discover More About This Game
Ketel Marte At The Plate
- Marte has an OPS of .829, fueled by an OBP of .353 and a team-best slugging percentage of .476 this season.
- He ranks 41st in batting average, 31st in on base percentage, and 33rd in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.
- Marte has picked up a hit in 71.2% of his 118 games this year, with more than one hit in 27.1% of them.
- He has hit a long ball in 16.1% of his games in 2023, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Marte has picked up an RBI in 33.9% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 13.6% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in six contests.
- He has scored at least once 58 times this season (49.2%), including 18 games with multiple runs (15.3%).
Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|61
|.295
|AVG
|.253
|.369
|OBP
|.338
|.479
|SLG
|.473
|21
|XBH
|25
|8
|HR
|12
|23
|RBI
|40
|38/24
|K/BB
|49/29
|3
|SB
|3
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 19th in the league.
- The Reds' 4.72 team ERA ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (180 total, 1.4 per game).
- Williamson gets the start for the Reds, his 18th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 4.36 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the lefty went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.36, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .237 against him.
