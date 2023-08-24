Lourdes Gurriel Jr., with a slugging percentage of .400 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Brandon Williamson on the mound, August 24 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Rangers.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson

Brandon Williamson TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate

Gurriel is batting .258 with 26 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 25 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 73rd in batting average, 114th in on-base percentage, and 49th in slugging.

Gurriel will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .235 in his last outings.

Gurriel has gotten a hit in 75 of 112 games this season (67.0%), with multiple hits on 26 occasions (23.2%).

Looking at the 112 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 18 of them (16.1%), and in 4.1% of his trips to the dish.

Gurriel has picked up an RBI in 37.5% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 13.4% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in six contests.

He has scored in 34.8% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 7.1%.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 56 .252 AVG .263 .309 OBP .303 .490 SLG .438 26 XBH 21 10 HR 9 35 RBI 31 43/16 K/BB 33/9 3 SB 1

Reds Pitching Rankings