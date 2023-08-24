After hitting .219 with a double, a triple, a walk and three RBI in his past 10 games, Nick Ahmed and the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Cincinnati Reds (who will start Brandon Williamson) at 9:40 PM ET on Thursday.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Rangers.

Nick Ahmed Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson

Brandon Williamson TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Nick Ahmed At The Plate

Ahmed is hitting .228 with 10 doubles, a triple, two home runs and nine walks.

Ahmed has gotten at least one hit in 52.5% of his games this season (32 of 61), with multiple hits eight times (13.1%).

He has hit a long ball in two of 61 games played this year, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.

Ahmed has picked up an RBI in 11 games this year (18.0%), with two or more RBI in five of them (8.2%).

He has scored at least once 12 times this season (19.7%), including one multi-run game.

Nick Ahmed Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 31 .265 AVG .196 .322 OBP .212 .349 SLG .309 5 XBH 8 1 HR 1 6 RBI 11 16/7 K/BB 30/2 3 SB 2

Reds Pitching Rankings