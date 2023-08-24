Tommy Pham vs. Reds Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 24
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 5:23 AM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
On Thursday, Tommy Pham (.605 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Williamson. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Rangers.
Tommy Pham Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Explore More About This Game
Tommy Pham At The Plate
- Pham has 19 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 33 walks while hitting .261.
- Pham is batting .261 with one homer during his last outings and is on a 13-game hitting streak.
- In 56.5% of his 92 games this season, Pham has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 20 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 13.0% of his games this season, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Pham has had at least one RBI in 37.0% of his games this year (34 of 92), with more than one RBI 10 times (10.9%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 28 games this year, with multiple runs 10 times.
Tommy Pham Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|10
|.286
|AVG
|.225
|.310
|OBP
|.273
|.500
|SLG
|.475
|4
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|2
|8
|RBI
|7
|6/1
|K/BB
|14/3
|2
|SB
|2
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Reds' 4.72 team ERA ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to surrender 180 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (third-most in the league).
- Williamson gets the start for the Reds, his 18th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 4.36 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the lefty threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 25-year-old has a 4.36 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .237 to his opponents.
