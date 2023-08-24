On Thursday, Tommy Pham (.605 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Williamson. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Rangers.

Tommy Pham Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Thursday, August 24, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson

Brandon Williamson TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tommy Pham? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Tommy Pham At The Plate

Pham has 19 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 33 walks while hitting .261.

Pham is batting .261 with one homer during his last outings and is on a 13-game hitting streak.

In 56.5% of his 92 games this season, Pham has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 20 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 13.0% of his games this season, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.

Pham has had at least one RBI in 37.0% of his games this year (34 of 92), with more than one RBI 10 times (10.9%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 28 games this year, with multiple runs 10 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tommy Pham Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 10 .286 AVG .225 .310 OBP .273 .500 SLG .475 4 XBH 5 1 HR 2 8 RBI 7 6/1 K/BB 14/3 2 SB 2

Reds Pitching Rankings