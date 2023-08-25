Alek Thomas vs. Reds Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 12:32 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Alek Thomas -- batting .333 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Cincinnati Reds, with Hunter Greene on the mound, on August 25 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Rangers.
Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Reds Starter: Hunter Greene
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Alek Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas is hitting .243 with 14 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 14 walks.
- Thomas has picked up a hit in 51.8% of his 83 games this season, with at least two hits in 19.3% of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in seven games this season (8.4%), homering in 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 24.1% of his games this season, Thomas has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 3.6%.
- In 30 of 83 games this year, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.
Other Diamondbacks Players vs the Reds
Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|44
|.278
|AVG
|.216
|.325
|OBP
|.256
|.478
|SLG
|.351
|13
|XBH
|12
|3
|HR
|4
|13
|RBI
|10
|26/7
|K/BB
|39/7
|2
|SB
|5
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff is 19th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds' 4.71 team ERA ranks 25th among all league pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to allow 181 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in the league).
- Greene makes the start for the Reds, his 16th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 4.72 ERA and 104 strikeouts through 76 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the righty went three innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, allowing eight earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.72, with 12.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .257 against him.
