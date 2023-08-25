Alek Thomas -- batting .333 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Cincinnati Reds, with Hunter Greene on the mound, on August 25 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Rangers.

Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Hunter Greene

Hunter Greene TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alek Thomas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Alek Thomas At The Plate

Thomas is hitting .243 with 14 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 14 walks.

Thomas has picked up a hit in 51.8% of his 83 games this season, with at least two hits in 19.3% of those games.

He has hit a long ball in seven games this season (8.4%), homering in 2.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 24.1% of his games this season, Thomas has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 3.6%.

In 30 of 83 games this year, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Diamondbacks Players vs the Reds

Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 44 .278 AVG .216 .325 OBP .256 .478 SLG .351 13 XBH 12 3 HR 4 13 RBI 10 26/7 K/BB 39/7 2 SB 5

Reds Pitching Rankings