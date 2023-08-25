Cardinals Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
At +20000, the Arizona Cardinals have the second-longest odds of winning the Super Bowl as of August 25.
Cardinals Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC West: +3000
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +20000
Arizona Betting Insights
- Arizona compiled an 8-9-0 record against the spread last season.
- A total of 10 Cardinals games last season hit the over.
- From an offensive standpoint, Arizona ranked 22nd in the with 323.5 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 21st in total defense (348.9 yards allowed per contest).
- The Cardinals won only one game at home last season, but three away from home.
- Arizona won just one game when favored (1-2), while posting a 3-11 record as an underdog.
- The Cardinals won only once in the NFC West (1-5), and they went 3-9 in the NFC as a whole.
Cardinals Impact Players
- On the ground, James Conner had seven touchdowns and 782 yards (60.2 per game) last year.
- Conner also had 46 receptions for 300 yards and one TD.
- In the passing game, Marquise Brown scored three TDs, hauling in 67 balls for 709 yards (59.1 per game).
- Zach Ertz had 47 catches for 406 yards (40.6 per game) and four touchdowns in 10 games a season ago.
- In the passing game, Greg Dortch scored two TDs, hauling in 52 balls for 467 yards (29.2 per game).
- Zaven Collins amassed one interception to go with 100 tackles, 11.0 TFL, two sacks, and six passes defended in 16 games last year.
2023-24 Cardinals NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Commanders
|-
|+8000
|2
|September 17
|Giants
|-
|+6600
|3
|September 24
|Cowboys
|-
|+1500
|4
|October 1
|@ 49ers
|-
|+1000
|5
|October 8
|Bengals
|-
|+1100
|6
|October 15
|@ Rams
|-
|+8000
|7
|October 22
|@ Seahawks
|-
|+3500
|8
|October 29
|Ravens
|-
|+1800
|9
|November 5
|@ Browns
|-
|+3500
|10
|November 12
|Falcons
|-
|+8000
|11
|November 19
|@ Texans
|-
|+20000
|12
|November 26
|Rams
|-
|+8000
|13
|December 3
|@ Steelers
|-
|+6000
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|15
|December 17
|49ers
|-
|+1000
|16
|December 24
|@ Bears
|-
|+6000
|17
|December 31
|@ Eagles
|-
|+800
|18
|January 7
|Seahawks
|-
|+3500
Odds are current as of August 25 at 5:20 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
