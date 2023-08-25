Christian Walker vs. Reds Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 11:26 AM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
On Friday, Christian Walker (.632 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Greene. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Reds.
Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Reds Starter: Hunter Greene
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Christian Walker At The Plate
- Walker has 125 hits, which leads Arizona hitters this season, while batting .269 with 62 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 46th in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage, and 10th in slugging.
- Walker has gotten a hit in 78 of 124 games this season (62.9%), including 35 multi-hit games (28.2%).
- He has hit a long ball in 25 games this season (20.2%), leaving the park in 5.3% of his plate appearances.
- In 40.3% of his games this year, Walker has notched at least one RBI. In 19 of those games (15.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.
- He has scored in 57 games this season (46.0%), including multiple runs in eight games.
Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|63
|.270
|AVG
|.269
|.347
|OBP
|.343
|.541
|SLG
|.508
|32
|XBH
|30
|14
|HR
|14
|38
|RBI
|46
|51/25
|K/BB
|52/27
|3
|SB
|5
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Reds have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.71).
- The Reds surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (181 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Reds will send Greene (2-5) to the mound to make his 16th start of the season. He is 2-5 with a 4.72 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the righty threw three innings, allowing eight earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 24-year-old has a 4.72 ERA and 12.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .257 to opposing hitters.
