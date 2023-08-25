The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Corbin Carroll (.410 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 53 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Hunter Greene and the Cincinnati Reds at Chase Field, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) in his last game against the Reds.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Reds Starter: Hunter Greene
  • TV Channel: ARID
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Corbin Carroll? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Corbin Carroll At The Plate

  • Carroll leads Arizona with an OBP of .357 this season while batting .280 with 46 walks and 89 runs scored.
  • Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 21st in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage, and 17th in slugging.
  • In 80 of 121 games this season (66.1%) Carroll has had a hit, and in 34 of those games he had more than one (28.1%).
  • He has homered in 21 games this year (17.4%), leaving the park in 4.4% of his plate appearances.
  • Carroll has driven in a run in 43 games this year (35.5%), including 16 games with more than one RBI (13.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 53.7% of his games this season (65 of 121), with two or more runs 20 times (16.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
62 GP 59
.270 AVG .289
.339 OBP .376
.500 SLG .523
25 XBH 27
11 HR 11
33 RBI 30
48/20 K/BB 50/26
13 SB 24

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The Reds pitching staff is 19th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Reds have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.71).
  • The Reds surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (181 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Greene gets the start for the Reds, his 16th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 4.72 ERA and 104 strikeouts through 76 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Sunday, the righty went three innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up eight earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
  • The 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.72, with 12.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opponents are hitting .257 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.