Corbin Carroll vs. Reds Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 11:26 AM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Corbin Carroll (.410 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 53 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Hunter Greene and the Cincinnati Reds at Chase Field, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) in his last game against the Reds.
Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Reds Starter: Hunter Greene
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Corbin Carroll At The Plate
- Carroll leads Arizona with an OBP of .357 this season while batting .280 with 46 walks and 89 runs scored.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 21st in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage, and 17th in slugging.
- In 80 of 121 games this season (66.1%) Carroll has had a hit, and in 34 of those games he had more than one (28.1%).
- He has homered in 21 games this year (17.4%), leaving the park in 4.4% of his plate appearances.
- Carroll has driven in a run in 43 games this year (35.5%), including 16 games with more than one RBI (13.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 53.7% of his games this season (65 of 121), with two or more runs 20 times (16.5%).
Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|59
|.270
|AVG
|.289
|.339
|OBP
|.376
|.500
|SLG
|.523
|25
|XBH
|27
|11
|HR
|11
|33
|RBI
|30
|48/20
|K/BB
|50/26
|13
|SB
|24
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff is 19th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.71).
- The Reds surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (181 total, 1.4 per game).
- Greene gets the start for the Reds, his 16th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 4.72 ERA and 104 strikeouts through 76 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the righty went three innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up eight earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.72, with 12.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opponents are hitting .257 against him.
