The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Corbin Carroll (.410 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 53 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Hunter Greene and the Cincinnati Reds at Chase Field, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) in his last game against the Reds.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Corbin Carroll At The Plate

Carroll leads Arizona with an OBP of .357 this season while batting .280 with 46 walks and 89 runs scored.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 21st in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage, and 17th in slugging.

In 80 of 121 games this season (66.1%) Carroll has had a hit, and in 34 of those games he had more than one (28.1%).

He has homered in 21 games this year (17.4%), leaving the park in 4.4% of his plate appearances.

Carroll has driven in a run in 43 games this year (35.5%), including 16 games with more than one RBI (13.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 53.7% of his games this season (65 of 121), with two or more runs 20 times (16.5%).

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 62 GP 59 .270 AVG .289 .339 OBP .376 .500 SLG .523 25 XBH 27 11 HR 11 33 RBI 30 48/20 K/BB 50/26 13 SB 24

