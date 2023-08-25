Friday's game that pits the Arizona Diamondbacks (67-61) against the Cincinnati Reds (67-62) at Chase Field is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Diamondbacks. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET on August 25.

The Diamondbacks will give the nod to Brandon Pfaadt (0-6) versus the Reds and Hunter Greene (2-5).

Diamondbacks vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, August 25, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

How to Watch on TV: ARID

Diamondbacks vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Diamondbacks 5, Reds 4.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

The Diamondbacks have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have won four of those contests.

Arizona and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.

In their last game with a spread, the Diamondbacks failed to cover.

This season, the Diamondbacks have been favored 53 times and won 33, or 62.3%, of those games.

Arizona has a record of 15-7 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -155 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Diamondbacks have a 60.8% chance to win.

Arizona has scored the 13th-most runs in the majors this season with 600 (4.7 per game).

The Diamondbacks have a 4.56 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.

