Brandon Pfaadt and Hunter Greene are the projected starters when the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Cincinnati Reds square off on Friday at Chase Field, at 9:40 PM ET.

Diamondbacks vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, August 25, 2023

ARID Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks are 19th in MLB play with 141 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.

Arizona ranks 12th in MLB with a .418 slugging percentage.

The Diamondbacks' .254 batting average is 10th-best in MLB.

Arizona ranks 13th in runs scored with 600 (4.7 per game).

The Diamondbacks are 12th in MLB with a .324 on-base percentage.

The Diamondbacks strike out 7.8 times per game, the third-fewest mark in MLB.

Arizona's pitching staff is 21st in the majors with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

Arizona has the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.56).

Pitchers for the Diamondbacks combine for the 20th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.332).

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

The Diamondbacks will send Pfaadt (0-6) out for his 13th start of the season. He is 0-6 with a 6.13 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, when he threw seven scoreless innings while giving up one hit.

Pfaadt has three quality starts under his belt this season.

Pfaadt will try to build on a three-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.1 innings per appearance).

In one of his 12 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 8/19/2023 Padres W 6-4 Away Merrill Kelly Matt Waldron 8/19/2023 Padres W 8-1 Away Scott McGough Yu Darvish 8/21/2023 Rangers W 4-3 Home Joe Mantiply Jordan Montgomery 8/22/2023 Rangers W 6-3 Home Zac Gallen Jon Gray 8/24/2023 Reds W 3-2 Home Merrill Kelly Brandon Williamson 8/25/2023 Reds - Home Brandon Pfaadt Hunter Greene 8/26/2023 Reds - Home Zach Davies Hunter Greene 8/27/2023 Reds - Home Slade Cecconi Graham Ashcraft 8/28/2023 Dodgers - Away Zac Gallen Bobby Miller 8/29/2023 Dodgers - Away Merrill Kelly Clayton Kershaw 8/30/2023 Dodgers - Away Brandon Pfaadt Lance Lynn

