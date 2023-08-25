How to Watch the Diamondbacks vs. Reds Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 25
Brandon Pfaadt and Hunter Greene are the projected starters when the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Cincinnati Reds square off on Friday at Chase Field, at 9:40 PM ET.
Diamondbacks vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: ARID
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Diamondbacks are 19th in MLB play with 141 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.
- Arizona ranks 12th in MLB with a .418 slugging percentage.
- The Diamondbacks' .254 batting average is 10th-best in MLB.
- Arizona ranks 13th in runs scored with 600 (4.7 per game).
- The Diamondbacks are 12th in MLB with a .324 on-base percentage.
- The Diamondbacks strike out 7.8 times per game, the third-fewest mark in MLB.
- Arizona's pitching staff is 21st in the majors with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Arizona has the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.56).
- Pitchers for the Diamondbacks combine for the 20th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.332).
Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Diamondbacks will send Pfaadt (0-6) out for his 13th start of the season. He is 0-6 with a 6.13 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, when he threw seven scoreless innings while giving up one hit.
- Pfaadt has three quality starts under his belt this season.
- Pfaadt will try to build on a three-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.1 innings per appearance).
- In one of his 12 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Diamondbacks Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/19/2023
|Padres
|W 6-4
|Away
|Merrill Kelly
|Matt Waldron
|8/19/2023
|Padres
|W 8-1
|Away
|Scott McGough
|Yu Darvish
|8/21/2023
|Rangers
|W 4-3
|Home
|Joe Mantiply
|Jordan Montgomery
|8/22/2023
|Rangers
|W 6-3
|Home
|Zac Gallen
|Jon Gray
|8/24/2023
|Reds
|W 3-2
|Home
|Merrill Kelly
|Brandon Williamson
|8/25/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Brandon Pfaadt
|Hunter Greene
|8/26/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Zach Davies
|Hunter Greene
|8/27/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Slade Cecconi
|Graham Ashcraft
|8/28/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Zac Gallen
|Bobby Miller
|8/29/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Merrill Kelly
|Clayton Kershaw
|8/30/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Brandon Pfaadt
|Lance Lynn
