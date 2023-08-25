Brandon Pfaadt will take the hill for the Arizona Diamondbacks (67-61) on Friday, August 25 against the Cincinnati Reds (67-62), who will answer with Hunter Greene. The first pitch will be thrown at 9:40 PM ET at Chase Field.

The Reds have been listed as +125 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the Diamondbacks (-155). The total is 9 runs for the matchup (with +100 odds to go over and -120 odds on the under).

Diamondbacks vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ARID

ARID Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Pfaadt - ARI (0-6, 6.13 ERA) vs Greene - CIN (2-5, 4.72 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

The Diamondbacks have entered the game as favorites 53 times this season and won 33, or 62.3%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter, the Diamondbacks have a record of 15-7 (68.2%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for Arizona.

The Diamondbacks played as the moneyline favorite in five of their last 10 games, and finished 4-1 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Arizona and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times.

The Reds have won in 43, or 48.3%, of the 89 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Reds have come away with a win 19 times in 42 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The Reds have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Diamondbacks vs. Reds Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+165) Tommy Pham 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+195) Christian Walker 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+160) Ketel Marte 0.5 (-182) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+165) Jace Peterson 0.5 (+105) 0.5 (+105) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+275)

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +10000 17th 4th Win NL West +20000 - 3rd

