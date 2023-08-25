Gabriel Moreno vs. Reds Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 12:31 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Gabriel Moreno and his .541 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Hunter Greene and the Cincinnati Reds at Chase Field, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-4) against the Reds.
Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Hunter Greene
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Gabriel Moreno At The Plate
- Moreno is hitting .282 with 13 doubles, five home runs and 16 walks.
- Moreno has reached base via a hit in 46 games this year (of 78 played), and had multiple hits in 22 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 6.4% of his games in 2023, and 1.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 33.3% of his games this year, Moreno has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 20 of 78 games (25.6%), including multiple runs twice.
Other Diamondbacks Players vs the Reds
Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|36
|.313
|AVG
|.252
|.350
|OBP
|.292
|.359
|SLG
|.425
|6
|XBH
|12
|0
|HR
|5
|13
|RBI
|23
|26/9
|K/BB
|29/7
|3
|SB
|1
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Reds' 4.71 team ERA ranks 25th among all league pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (181 total, 1.4 per game).
- Greene (2-5 with a 4.72 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Reds, his 16th of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw three innings, allowing eight earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
- The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.72, with 12.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .257 batting average against him.
