The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Gabriel Moreno and his .541 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Hunter Greene and the Cincinnati Reds at Chase Field, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-4) against the Reds.

Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Hunter Greene

Hunter Greene TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on Gabriel Moreno? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Gabriel Moreno At The Plate

Moreno is hitting .282 with 13 doubles, five home runs and 16 walks.

Moreno has reached base via a hit in 46 games this year (of 78 played), and had multiple hits in 22 of those games.

He has hit a home run in 6.4% of his games in 2023, and 1.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 33.3% of his games this year, Moreno has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 20 of 78 games (25.6%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Diamondbacks Players vs the Reds

Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 36 .313 AVG .252 .350 OBP .292 .359 SLG .425 6 XBH 12 0 HR 5 13 RBI 23 26/9 K/BB 29/7 3 SB 1

Reds Pitching Rankings