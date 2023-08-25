Geraldo Perdomo -- with a slugging percentage of .522 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Cincinnati Reds, with Hunter Greene on the hill, on August 25 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-1) against the Rangers.

Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Reds Starter: Hunter Greene
  • TV Channel: ARID
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Looking to place a prop bet on Geraldo Perdomo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate

  • Perdomo is batting .269 with 19 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 49 walks.
  • In 58 of 105 games this season (55.2%) Perdomo has picked up a hit, and in 26 of those games he had more than one (24.8%).
  • Looking at the 105 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in six of them (5.7%), and in 1.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • Perdomo has had at least one RBI in 26.7% of his games this season (28 of 105), with two or more RBI eight times (7.6%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 42.9% of his games this year (45 of 105), with two or more runs eight times (7.6%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Diamondbacks Players vs the Reds

Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
51 GP 51
.241 AVG .297
.348 OBP .391
.386 SLG .418
15 XBH 13
3 HR 3
17 RBI 23
35/25 K/BB 29/24
7 SB 6

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Reds pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB.
  • The Reds have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.71).
  • Reds pitchers combine to give up 181 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
  • Greene gets the start for the Reds, his 16th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 4.72 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed three innings, allowing eight earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
  • In 15 games this season, the 24-year-old has amassed a 4.72 ERA and 12.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .257 to his opponents.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.