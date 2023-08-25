Geraldo Perdomo vs. Reds Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 12:32 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Geraldo Perdomo -- with a slugging percentage of .522 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Cincinnati Reds, with Hunter Greene on the hill, on August 25 at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-1) against the Rangers.
Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Hunter Greene
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Looking to place a prop bet on Geraldo Perdomo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Diamondbacks Injury Report
|Diamondbacks vs Reds Betting Trends & Stats
|Diamondbacks vs Reds Player Props
|Diamondbacks vs Reds Pitching Matchup
Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate
- Perdomo is batting .269 with 19 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 49 walks.
- In 58 of 105 games this season (55.2%) Perdomo has picked up a hit, and in 26 of those games he had more than one (24.8%).
- Looking at the 105 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in six of them (5.7%), and in 1.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Perdomo has had at least one RBI in 26.7% of his games this season (28 of 105), with two or more RBI eight times (7.6%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 42.9% of his games this year (45 of 105), with two or more runs eight times (7.6%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Diamondbacks Players vs the Reds
Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|51
|.241
|AVG
|.297
|.348
|OBP
|.391
|.386
|SLG
|.418
|15
|XBH
|13
|3
|HR
|3
|17
|RBI
|23
|35/25
|K/BB
|29/24
|7
|SB
|6
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Reds pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Reds have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.71).
- Reds pitchers combine to give up 181 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
- Greene gets the start for the Reds, his 16th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 4.72 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed three innings, allowing eight earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 24-year-old has amassed a 4.72 ERA and 12.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .257 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.