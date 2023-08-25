Geraldo Perdomo -- with a slugging percentage of .522 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Cincinnati Reds, with Hunter Greene on the hill, on August 25 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-1) against the Rangers.

Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Hunter Greene

Hunter Greene TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate

Perdomo is batting .269 with 19 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 49 walks.

In 58 of 105 games this season (55.2%) Perdomo has picked up a hit, and in 26 of those games he had more than one (24.8%).

Looking at the 105 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in six of them (5.7%), and in 1.5% of his trips to the plate.

Perdomo has had at least one RBI in 26.7% of his games this season (28 of 105), with two or more RBI eight times (7.6%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 42.9% of his games this year (45 of 105), with two or more runs eight times (7.6%).

Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 51 .241 AVG .297 .348 OBP .391 .386 SLG .418 15 XBH 13 3 HR 3 17 RBI 23 35/25 K/BB 29/24 7 SB 6

