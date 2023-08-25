The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Jace Peterson (.167 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starter Hunter Greene and the Cincinnati Reds at Chase Field, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent appearance against the Reds.

Jace Peterson Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Chase Field

Hunter Greene TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Jace Peterson At The Plate

Peterson has seven doubles, two triples, six home runs and 42 walks while hitting .215.

Peterson has reached base via a hit in 54 games this year (of 109 played), and had multiple hits in 11 of those games.

In five games this year, he has hit a home run (4.6%, and 1.6% of his trips to the dish).

In 20 games this year (18.3%), Peterson has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (6.4%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 23.9% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (3.7%).

Jace Peterson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 9 .182 AVG .160 .400 OBP .250 .182 SLG .160 0 XBH 0 0 HR 0 1 RBI 2 2/4 K/BB 9/2 0 SB 2

