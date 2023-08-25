Ketel Marte vs. Reds Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 12:32 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Ketel Marte (batting .205 in his past 10 games) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Greene. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last appearance against the Reds.
Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Reds Starter: Hunter Greene
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Ketel Marte At The Plate
- Marte leads Arizona with a slugging percentage of .476, fueled by 46 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 37th, his on-base percentage ranks 30th, and he is 33rd in the league in slugging.
- Marte has picked up a hit in 71.4% of his 119 games this season, with at least two hits in 27.7% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 16.0% of his games in 2023, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 40 games this year (33.6%), Marte has picked up an RBI, and in 16 of those games (13.4%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 48.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 18 games with multiple runs (15.1%).
Other Diamondbacks Players vs the Reds
Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|61
|.299
|AVG
|.253
|.371
|OBP
|.338
|.480
|SLG
|.473
|21
|XBH
|25
|8
|HR
|12
|23
|RBI
|40
|38/24
|K/BB
|49/29
|3
|SB
|3
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 19th in the league.
- The Reds' 4.71 team ERA ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to give up 181 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
- Greene (2-5 with a 4.72 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Reds, his 16th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the righty threw three innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up eight earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
- The 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.72, with 12.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opponents are batting .257 against him.
