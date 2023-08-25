On Friday, Ketel Marte (batting .205 in his past 10 games) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Greene. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last appearance against the Reds.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Stadium: Chase Field

TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Discover More About This Game

Ketel Marte At The Plate

Marte leads Arizona with a slugging percentage of .476, fueled by 46 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 37th, his on-base percentage ranks 30th, and he is 33rd in the league in slugging.

Marte has picked up a hit in 71.4% of his 119 games this season, with at least two hits in 27.7% of those games.

He has hit a home run in 16.0% of his games in 2023, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 40 games this year (33.6%), Marte has picked up an RBI, and in 16 of those games (13.4%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 48.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 18 games with multiple runs (15.1%).

Other Diamondbacks Players vs the Reds

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 61 .299 AVG .253 .371 OBP .338 .480 SLG .473 21 XBH 25 8 HR 12 23 RBI 40 38/24 K/BB 49/29 3 SB 3

Reds Pitching Rankings