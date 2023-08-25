Lourdes Gurriel Jr. -- batting .314 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Hunter Greene on the mound, on August 25 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 against the Reds.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Hunter Greene

Hunter Greene TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Discover More About This Game

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate

Gurriel is batting .259 with 26 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 26 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 69th, his on-base percentage ranks 113th, and he is 45th in the league in slugging.

Gurriel will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .278 during his last outings.

Gurriel has picked up a hit in 67.3% of his 113 games this year, with more than one hit in 23.0% of those games.

He has homered in 15.9% of his games in 2023 (18 of 113), and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.

Gurriel has picked up an RBI in 37.2% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 13.3% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in six contests.

In 35.4% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (7.1%).

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 56 .254 AVG .263 .313 OBP .303 .488 SLG .438 26 XBH 21 10 HR 9 35 RBI 31 44/17 K/BB 33/9 3 SB 1

