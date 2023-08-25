The Los Angeles Dodgers and the Boston Red Sox square off for one of many compelling matchups on the MLB schedule today.

Here you will find info on live coverage of all of today's MLB action.

How to Watch Today's MLB Games

The Detroit Tigers (58-69) take on the Houston Astros (72-57)

The Astros will look to pick up a road win at Comerica Park versus the Tigers on Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

DET Key Player: Spencer Torkelson (.235 AVG, 23 HR, 69 RBI)

Spencer Torkelson (.235 AVG, 23 HR, 69 RBI) HOU Key Player: Kyle Tucker (.293 AVG, 25 HR, 95 RBI)

HOU Moneyline DET Moneyline Total -178 +151 9

The Miami Marlins (65-63) face the Washington Nationals (59-69)

The Nationals will look to pick up a road win at LoanDepot park against the Marlins on Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.355 AVG, 5 HR, 58 RBI)

Luis Arraez (.355 AVG, 5 HR, 58 RBI) WSH Key Player: Lane Thomas (.284 AVG, 20 HR, 69 RBI)

MIA Moneyline WSH Moneyline Total -219 +181 8.5

The Tampa Bay Rays (78-51) face the New York Yankees (61-66)

The Yankees will hit the field at Tropicana Field versus the Rays on Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TB Key Player: Yandy Díaz (.326 AVG, 16 HR, 65 RBI)

Yandy Díaz (.326 AVG, 16 HR, 65 RBI) NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.268 AVG, 20 HR, 52 RBI)

TB Moneyline NYY Moneyline Total -134 +113 7

The Pittsburgh Pirates (57-71) play the Chicago Cubs (67-60)

The Cubs will take to the field at PNC Park against the Pirates on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.264 AVG, 18 HR, 62 RBI)

Bryan Reynolds (.264 AVG, 18 HR, 62 RBI) CHC Key Player: Nico Hoerner (.280 AVG, 9 HR, 62 RBI)

CHC Moneyline PIT Moneyline Total -119 -101 9

The Baltimore Orioles (79-48) host the Colorado Rockies (48-79)

The Rockies will take to the field at Oriole Park at Camden Yards versus the Orioles on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

BAL Key Player: Adley Rutschman (.277 AVG, 16 HR, 61 RBI)

Adley Rutschman (.277 AVG, 16 HR, 61 RBI) COL Key Player: Ryan McMahon (.252 AVG, 21 HR, 65 RBI)

BAL Moneyline COL Moneyline Total -218 +180 9

The Philadelphia Phillies (69-58) face the St. Louis Cardinals (56-72)

The Cardinals will take to the field at Citizens Bank Park versus the Phillies on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

PHI Key Player: Bryson Stott (.297 AVG, 12 HR, 51 RBI)

Bryson Stott (.297 AVG, 12 HR, 51 RBI) STL Key Player: Nolan Arenado (.285 AVG, 26 HR, 87 RBI)

PHI Moneyline STL Moneyline Total -146 +124 9.5

The Toronto Blue Jays (70-58) face the Cleveland Guardians (60-68)

The Guardians will look to pick up a road win at Rogers Centre against the Blue Jays on Friday at 7:07 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SNET

SNET Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TOR Key Player: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.268 AVG, 18 HR, 73 RBI)

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.268 AVG, 18 HR, 73 RBI) CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.276 AVG, 19 HR, 68 RBI)

TOR Moneyline CLE Moneyline Total -159 +135 8.5

The Chicago White Sox (50-78) take on the Oakland Athletics (37-91)

The Athletics will take to the field at Guaranteed Rate Field against the White Sox on Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CHW Key Player: Luis Robert (.265 AVG, 34 HR, 69 RBI)

Luis Robert (.265 AVG, 34 HR, 69 RBI) OAK Key Player: Brent Rooker (.245 AVG, 22 HR, 55 RBI)

CHW Moneyline OAK Moneyline Total -191 +161 9

The New York Mets (59-69) play the Los Angeles Angels (61-67)

The Angels will look to pick up a road win at Citi Field versus the Mets on Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: WPIX

WPIX Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

NYM Key Player: Francisco Lindor (.255 AVG, 23 HR, 78 RBI)

Francisco Lindor (.255 AVG, 23 HR, 78 RBI) LAA Key Player: Shohei Ohtani (.304 AVG, 44 HR, 91 RBI)

NYM Moneyline LAA Moneyline Total -164 +139 8

The Boston Red Sox (68-60) take on the Los Angeles Dodgers (78-48)

The Dodgers hope to get a road victory at Fenway Park versus the Red Sox on Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

BOS Key Player: Rafael Devers (.269 AVG, 29 HR, 88 RBI)

Rafael Devers (.269 AVG, 29 HR, 88 RBI) LAD Key Player: Mookie Betts (.310 AVG, 34 HR, 89 RBI)

LAD Moneyline BOS Moneyline Total -128 +109 10

The Milwaukee Brewers (70-57) play host to the San Diego Padres (61-67)

The Padres will take to the field at American Family Field against the Brewers on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.286 AVG, 16 HR, 68 RBI)

Christian Yelich (.286 AVG, 16 HR, 68 RBI) SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.259 AVG, 24 HR, 76 RBI)

MIL Moneyline SD Moneyline Total -117 -102 8

The Minnesota Twins (66-62) take on the Texas Rangers (72-55)

The Rangers will hit the field at Target Field versus the Twins on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSN

BSN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIN Key Player: Carlos Correa (.229 AVG, 15 HR, 56 RBI)

Carlos Correa (.229 AVG, 15 HR, 56 RBI) TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.278 AVG, 20 HR, 80 RBI)

MIN Moneyline TEX Moneyline Total -115 -104 8.5

The Arizona Diamondbacks (67-61) face the Cincinnati Reds (67-62)

The Reds will look to pick up a road win at Chase Field versus the Diamondbacks on Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ARID

ARID Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

ARI Key Player: Corbin Carroll (.280 AVG, 22 HR, 63 RBI)

Corbin Carroll (.280 AVG, 22 HR, 63 RBI) CIN Key Player: Spencer Steer (.271 AVG, 18 HR, 70 RBI)

ARI Moneyline CIN Moneyline Total -146 +123 9

The Seattle Mariners (71-56) play host to the Kansas City Royals (41-88)

The Royals hope to get a road victory at T-Mobile Park versus the Mariners on Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SEA Key Player: Julio Rodríguez (.277 AVG, 21 HR, 80 RBI)

Julio Rodríguez (.277 AVG, 21 HR, 80 RBI) KC Key Player: Bobby Witt Jr. (.280 AVG, 26 HR, 81 RBI)

SEA Moneyline KC Moneyline Total -184 +155 8

The San Francisco Giants (66-61) host the Atlanta Braves (82-44)

The Braves will take to the field at Oracle Park against the Giants on Friday at 10:15 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 10:15 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SF Key Player: Wilmer Flores (.304 AVG, 18 HR, 46 RBI)

Wilmer Flores (.304 AVG, 18 HR, 46 RBI) ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.335 AVG, 28 HR, 74 RBI)

ATL Moneyline SF Moneyline Total -152 +130 7.5

