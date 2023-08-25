On Friday, Tommy Pham (.535 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Greene. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Reds.

Tommy Pham Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Hunter Greene

Hunter Greene TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Tommy Pham At The Plate

Pham is batting .261 with 19 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 33 walks.

Pham will look to extend his 14-game hitting streak. He's batting .261 with one homer over the course of his last games.

In 53 of 93 games this season (57.0%) Pham has had a hit, and in 20 of those games he had more than one (21.5%).

He has gone deep in 12.9% of his games in 2023, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

Pham has driven home a run in 34 games this year (36.6%), including more than one RBI in 10.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..

He has scored in 30.1% of his games this year (28 of 93), with two or more runs 10 times (10.8%).

Other Diamondbacks Players vs the Reds

Tommy Pham Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 38 .281 AVG .228 .303 OBP .310 .469 SLG .398 4 XBH 12 1 HR 4 8 RBI 17 7/1 K/BB 32/15 2 SB 7

